Baseball catcher scrambles to field a wild pitch near the first base line during a collegiate game

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A catcher wearing full gear, including helmet, chest protector and shin guards, lunges forward to field a ball that has bounced along the first base line during a baseball game. The catcher, wearing an Under Armour uniform in navy and white, reaches with his bare hand as the ball skips along the dirt. Players and coaches are visible in the dugout in the background.