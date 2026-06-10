A catcher wearing full gear, including helmet, chest protector and shin guards, lunges forward to field a ball that has bounced along the first base line during a baseball game. The catcher, wearing an Under Armour uniform in navy and white, reaches with his bare hand as the ball skips along the dirt. Players and coaches are visible in the dugout in the background.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748515
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-7841
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baseball catcher scrambles to field a wild pitch near the first base line during a collegiate game [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.