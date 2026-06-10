A catcher wearing Under Armour gear, including a navy blue helmet and chest protector, crouches at home plate as a baseball approaches during batting practice. A coach or pitcher stands behind a protective L-screen net on the mound in the background. The outdoor stadium features green grass, brick buildings, and a yellow foul pole visible in the background under clear skies.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748509
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-9718
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baseball catcher in full gear receives pitch during batting practice at collegiate stadium [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.