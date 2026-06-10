Baseball catcher in full gear receives pitch during batting practice at collegiate stadium

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A catcher wearing Under Armour gear, including a navy blue helmet and chest protector, crouches at home plate as a baseball approaches during batting practice. A coach or pitcher stands behind a protective L-screen net on the mound in the background. The outdoor stadium features green grass, brick buildings, and a yellow foul pole visible in the background under clear skies.