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    Baseball catcher in full gear receives pitch during batting practice at collegiate stadium [Image 12 of 12]

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    Baseball catcher in full gear receives pitch during batting practice at collegiate stadium

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Keith Garner 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    A catcher wearing Under Armour gear, including a navy blue helmet and chest protector, crouches at home plate as a baseball approaches during batting practice. A coach or pitcher stands behind a protective L-screen net on the mound in the background. The outdoor stadium features green grass, brick buildings, and a yellow foul pole visible in the background under clear skies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 00:18
    Photo ID: 9748509
    VIRIN: 260613-D-KV086-9718
    Resolution: 3374x3254
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baseball catcher in full gear receives pitch during batting practice at collegiate stadium [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    batting practice
    catcher
    Under Armour
    home plate
    collegiate baseball
    baseball

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