Military Color Guard Presents Colors Before Baseball Game at Les Schwab Ballpark

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Players in gold and white uniforms stand at attention along the baseline as a military color guard presents the U.S. flag and what appears to be an Air Force flag during pre-game ceremonies at Les Schwab Ballpark. Service members in dress uniforms carry the colors while players wearing numbers 2, 3, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 face the field during the national anthem presentation. A building under construction is visible beyond the outfield wall.