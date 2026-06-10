Salt Lake Bees outfielder makes leaping catch at Smith's Ballpark with Wasatch Mountains backdrop

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A Salt Lake Bees outfielder leaps to make a catch in center field at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City during a Triple-A baseball game. The Wasatch Mountain range, including snow-capped peaks, provides a dramatic backdrop behind the outfield wall, which displays advertisements for Siegfried & Jensen and Revel Real Estate. The Salt Lake Bees Team Store and J.Dawgs concession stand are visible beyond the 385-foot center field wall. A large Swig promotional display stands at right.