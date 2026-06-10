A Salt Lake Bees outfielder leaps to make a catch in center field at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City during a Triple-A baseball game. The Wasatch Mountain range, including snow-capped peaks, provides a dramatic backdrop behind the outfield wall, which displays advertisements for Siegfried & Jensen and Revel Real Estate. The Salt Lake Bees Team Store and J.Dawgs concession stand are visible beyond the 385-foot center field wall. A large Swig promotional display stands at right.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748514
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-9144
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salt Lake Bees outfielder makes leaping catch at Smith's Ballpark with Wasatch Mountains backdrop [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.