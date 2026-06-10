Two Utah Guardians baseball players, wearing cream-colored 'Guards' uniforms with American flag patches, speak with a civilian fan on the field before a game at a stadium in what appears to be Utah's Cache Valley. Players from the opposing 'Shields' team, dressed in blue uniforms, are visible in the background near the CVE Cache Valley Electric outfield wall. The pre-game field gathering suggests a meet-and-greet or ceremonial event.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748506
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-8898
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Guardians Baseball Players Meet with Civilian Fan on Field Before Game [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.