Utah Guardians Baseball Players Meet with Civilian Fan on Field Before Game

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Two Utah Guardians baseball players, wearing cream-colored 'Guards' uniforms with American flag patches, speak with a civilian fan on the field before a game at a stadium in what appears to be Utah's Cache Valley. Players from the opposing 'Shields' team, dressed in blue uniforms, are visible in the background near the CVE Cache Valley Electric outfield wall. The pre-game field gathering suggests a meet-and-greet or ceremonial event.