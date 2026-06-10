A baseball catcher wearing full protective gear, including a helmet, chest protector, shin guards and a Rawlings mitt, stands near the dugout during a game at a modern ballpark. A sparse crowd occupies teal-colored seats in the background, while a young fan watches from the stairwell area near the stadium's glass-fronted facility.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748510
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-5790
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baseball catcher in full gear stands near dugout during game at modern stadium [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.