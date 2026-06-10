A first baseman wearing a military-themed uniform bearing a U.S. flag patch stretches to field a throw at first base as an umpire watches from behind during a softball game at a stadium with a 420-foot center field marker visible on the outfield wall. The player is in full extension with her foot on the bag, glove extended to receive the ball.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748500
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-8346
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Softball Player Stretches for Catch at First Base During Armed Forces Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.