U.S. Military Softball Player Stretches for Catch at First Base During Armed Forces Tournament

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A first baseman wearing a military-themed uniform bearing a U.S. flag patch stretches to field a throw at first base as an umpire watches from behind during a softball game at a stadium with a 420-foot center field marker visible on the outfield wall. The player is in full extension with her foot on the bag, glove extended to receive the ball.