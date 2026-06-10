Baseball player No. 10 rounds third base at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City

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A baserunner wearing No. 10 rounds third base during a baseball game at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The 420-foot center field marker and a Megaplex sponsorship sign are visible in the background, along with the Wasatch Mountains beyond the outfield wall. The stadium is home to the University of Utah Utes baseball program.