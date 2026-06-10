A baserunner wearing No. 10 rounds third base during a baseball game at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The 420-foot center field marker and a Megaplex sponsorship sign are visible in the background, along with the Wasatch Mountains beyond the outfield wall. The stadium is home to the University of Utah Utes baseball program.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748513
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-7028
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baseball player No. 10 rounds third base at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.