Infielder Fires to First as Runner Slides Into Second Base During Baseball Game

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A fielder fires the ball toward first base after tagging second base as a baserunner in a blue uniform slides in during a double-play attempt at a professional or minor league ballpark. An umpire kneels at left to make the call as an outfielder looks on in the background. The retired No. 42 — honoring Jackie Robinson — is displayed prominently on the outfield wall near the 385-foot marker. The bullpen area is visible beyond the outfield fence.