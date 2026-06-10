A fielder fires the ball toward first base after tagging second base as a baserunner in a blue uniform slides in during a double-play attempt at a professional or minor league ballpark. An umpire kneels at left to make the call as an outfielder looks on in the background. The retired No. 42 — honoring Jackie Robinson — is displayed prominently on the outfield wall near the 385-foot marker. The bullpen area is visible beyond the outfield fence.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 00:18
|Photo ID:
|9748511
|VIRIN:
|260613-D-KV086-8846
|Resolution:
|3374x3254
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Infielder Fires to First as Runner Slides Into Second Base During Baseball Game [Image 12 of 12], by Keith Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.