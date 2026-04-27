Lt. Col. Sean Freitag, 19th Maintenance Squadron commander, greets Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander after a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. After the ceremony, members across Team Little Rock introduced themselves to Trimble and welcomed him to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9655018
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-BK002-2175
|Resolution:
|6483x4322
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.