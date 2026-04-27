19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Lt. Col. Sean Freitag, 19th Maintenance Squadron commander, greets Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander after a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. After the ceremony, members across Team Little Rock introduced themselves to Trimble and welcomed him to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)