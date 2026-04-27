19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, left, stands beside Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander during the 19th OG change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Welch relinquished command and passed the reins to Col. Michael Trimble, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)