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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 8 of 19]

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, left, stands beside Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander during the 19th OG change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Welch relinquished command and passed the reins to Col. Michael Trimble, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9654995
    VIRIN: 260430-F-BK002-1336
    Resolution: 7042x4695
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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    Black Knights
    19th Operations Group
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    change of command

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