Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, passes the guidon to Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The ceremony served as a visual representation of the changing of authority over the unit, allowing the troops a tangible opportunity to see the passing of the reigns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9655012
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-BK002-1709
|Resolution:
|7204x4803
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.