19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, passes the guidon to Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The ceremony served as a visual representation of the changing of authority over the unit, allowing the troops a tangible opportunity to see the passing of the reigns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)