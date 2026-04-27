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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 18 of 19]

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the men and women of the 19th OG during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The ceremony allowed the troops of the unit a physical representation of the change of authority, a time honored military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9655016
    VIRIN: 260430-F-BK002-1877
    Resolution: 6810x4540
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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    Black Knights
    19th Operations Group
    Team Little Rock
    Change of Command

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