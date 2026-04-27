19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to the men and women of the 19th OG during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The ceremony allowed the troops of the unit a physical representation of the change of authority, a time honored military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)