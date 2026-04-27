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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 14 of 19]

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    From left to right, Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, Senior Master Sgt. Ashonda Williams, 19th Operations Support Group senior enlisted leader, Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander, and Col. Michael Trimble, 19th OG incoming commander, prepares for the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition, serving as a visible means of handing the reins of command to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9655009
    VIRIN: 260430-F-BK002-1670
    Resolution: 7440x4960
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership
    19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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