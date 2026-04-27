19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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From left to right, Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, Senior Master Sgt. Ashonda Williams, 19th Operations Support Group senior enlisted leader, Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander, and Col. Michael Trimble, 19th OG incoming commander, prepares for the passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition, serving as a visible means of handing the reins of command to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)