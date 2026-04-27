19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Bret Echard, left, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, high fives Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During his command, Welch led tactical airlift operations across the globe, ultimately supporting the transport of 26,435 passengers and 12,957 tons of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)