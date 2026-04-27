19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

Lt. Col. John Fugate, 19th Operations Support Squadron commander, leads a formation in rendering the last salute for Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. Fugate acted as the commander of troops, leading a formation of Airmen from career fields across the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9655008
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-BK002-1575
|Resolution:
|6663x4442
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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