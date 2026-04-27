19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. John Fugate, 19th Operations Support Squadron commander, leads a formation in rendering the last salute for Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. Fugate acted as the commander of troops, leading a formation of Airmen from career fields across the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)