19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Trimble assumed command of the 19th OG and accepted the responsibility of enabling tactical airlift operations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)