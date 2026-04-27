Col. Michael Trimble, 19th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Trimble assumed command of the 19th OG and accepted the responsibility of enabling tactical airlift operations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9655014
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-BK002-1792
|Resolution:
|6968x4645
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.