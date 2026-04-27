19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander, stands before the audience after receiving the legion of merit medal during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Welch was honored for his time and dedication to the unit and leading tactical airlift operations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)