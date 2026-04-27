19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander, speaks to the audience during the 19th OG change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During his tenure as commander, Welch led the unit in executing 10,394 sorties, including over 5,000 in contingency and combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)