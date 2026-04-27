19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, left, receives a guidon from Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group outgoing commander, center, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Welch relinquished his command over the 19th OG, and welcomed Col. Michael Trimble, the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)