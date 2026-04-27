19th OG Change of Command Ceremony Ushers in New Leadership

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, accepts a legion of merit medal from Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Team Little Rock watched as the guidon was passed to Col. Michael Trimble, 19th OG incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)