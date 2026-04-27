19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, is sprayed with champagne by family members and colleagues after completing his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight commemorated Welch’s time leading the 19th OG, as well as his dedication to supporting the 19th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)