19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, is sprayed with champagne after completing his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight commemorated Welch’s dedication and service to the 19th OG and honored his time in its command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)