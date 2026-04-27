19th OG/CC Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. During the flight, Welch and his crew conducted an airdrop as well as a series of low level maneuvers across Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)