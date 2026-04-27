19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules over a lake during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight commemorated Welch’s time and service leading the 19th OG and supporting the 19th Airlift Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)