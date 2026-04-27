Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight covered multiple facets of tactical airlift, including an air drop and low level flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9642126
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-BK002-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.