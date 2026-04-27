19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight covered multiple facets of tactical airlift, including an air drop and low level flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)