19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, taxis into a parking space on the flightline after completing his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight commemorated his time leading the 19th OG and his dedication to the 19th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)