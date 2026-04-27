Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, taxis into a parking space on the flightline after completing his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The flight commemorated his time leading the 19th OG and his dedication to the 19th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9642143
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-BK002-1014
|Resolution:
|6974x4649
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.