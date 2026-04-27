19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, is sprayed with champagne by his friends and family after completing his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. During the flight, Welch and his crew conducted low level maneuvers across Arkansas and performed an airdrop, ultimately commemorating his time leading the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)