19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Maj. Richard Ledson, 19th Airlift Wing chief executive officer sits in the co-pilot seat of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. Ledson was supporting the final flight of Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, as he prepares to relinquish command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)