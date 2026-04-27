Maj. Richard Ledson, 19th Airlift Wing chief executive officer sits in the co-pilot seat of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. Ledson was supporting the final flight of Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, as he prepares to relinquish command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9642116
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-BK002-1006
|Resolution:
|6555x4370
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.