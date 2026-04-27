19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, looks through his heads-up display during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. During the flight, Welch and his crew conducted a series of tactical airlift operations, including an airdrop and low level maneuvers across Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)