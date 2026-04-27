Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, looks through his heads-up display during his final flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. During the flight, Welch and his crew conducted a series of tactical airlift operations, including an airdrop and low level maneuvers across Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9642135
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-BK002-1011
|Resolution:
|7743x5162
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.