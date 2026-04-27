19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing prepares to cut a strap holding a simulated container delivery system bundle at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. After cutting the strap, the bundle rolled out of the aircraft and deployed its parachutes, safely landing at the drop zone below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)