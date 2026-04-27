19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, pilots a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and awaits his turn to taxi onto the runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. Welch was preparing to take off to complete his final flight during his command of the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)