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    19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 12 of 17]

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    19th OG/CC Fini Flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander, pilots a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and awaits his turn to taxi onto the runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. Welch was preparing to take off to complete his final flight during his command of the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9642137
    VIRIN: 260421-F-BK002-1012
    Resolution: 5716x3811
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Little Rock AFB
    black knights
    C-130J
    19th Airlift Wing
    Fini Flight

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