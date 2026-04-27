19th OG/CC Fini Flight

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Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander (left) and Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander (right), fly a C-130J Super Hercules over the 61st Airlift Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The overhead pass concluded Welch’s final flight while in command of the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)