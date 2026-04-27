Col. Christopher Welch, 19th Operations Group commander (left) and Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander (right), fly a C-130J Super Hercules over the 61st Airlift Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 21, 2026. The overhead pass concluded Welch’s final flight while in command of the 19th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9642138
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-BK002-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th OG/CC Fini Flight [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.