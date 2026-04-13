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    Port Dawg Challenge [Image 20 of 23]

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    Port Dawg Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antwan Campbell, an air transportation specialist with the 80th Aerial Port Squadron, narrates the closing ceremonies as competitors await the results of the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge top teams at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The PDC enhanced the readiness, proficiency and interoperability of aerial port personnel, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625053
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZI207-2045
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Challenge [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Port Dawg Challenge
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    Aerial Port Dawgs
    Reserve advantage
    #PDC2026
    port dawg challenge 2026

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