U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antwan Campbell, an air transportation specialist with the 80th Aerial Port Squadron, narrates the closing ceremonies as competitors await the results of the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge top teams at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The PDC enhanced the readiness, proficiency and interoperability of aerial port personnel, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9625053
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-ZI207-2045
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawg Challenge [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.