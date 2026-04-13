port dawg challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief master sgt. of Air Force Reserve Command, speaks with members of the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. The biennial air transportation event is a three-day competition that strengthened partnerships with international partners and allies and promoted interoperability with the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United Kingdom’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force.