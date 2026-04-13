port dawg challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force members of the 27th Aerial Port Squadron carry the coveted Shepherd trophy during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge closing ceremonies at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The 27th APS team was named the top team for demonstrating its proficiency in rapidly and efficiently moving personnel and cargo by air, an essential to projecting global power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)