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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 4 of 23]

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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief master sgt. of Air Force Reserve Command, speaks with Senior Airman Marc Henri Francklin and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rodgers, U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. Nuñez, the highest ranking enlisted leader in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, has an extensive background in executing and leading air transportation operations throughout his more than 25 year career.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625051
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZI207-1124
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Command Chief Master Sergeant
    Port Dawg Challenge
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    Reserve advantage
    #PDC2026
    port dawg challenge 2026

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