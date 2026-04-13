port dawg challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief master sgt. of Air Force Reserve Command, speaks with Senior Airman Marc Henri Francklin and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rodgers, U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. Nuñez, the highest ranking enlisted leader in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, has an extensive background in executing and leading air transportation operations throughout his more than 25 year career.