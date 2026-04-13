port dawg challenge 2026

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“Port Dawgs” from across 25 U.S. Air Force Reserve aerial port squadrons and two international partner nations, participate in the closing ceremonies for the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The biennial air transportation event is a three-day competition that enhanced readiness, teamwork and excellence in executing air transportation and mobility functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)