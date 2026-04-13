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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 12 of 23]

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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Walker, a load planner with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, secures cargo with a top net in preparation for air transport, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge pallet build up event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The PDC directly contributes to demonstrating individual readiness and unit proficiency in core air transportation skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625041
    VIRIN: 260415-F-ZI207-1011
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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