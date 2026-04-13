Port Dawg Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Walker, a load planner with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, secures cargo with a top net in preparation for air transport, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge pallet build up event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The PDC directly contributes to demonstrating individual readiness and unit proficiency in core air transportation skills.