port dawg challenge 2026

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“Port Dawgs” from across 25 U.S. Air Force Reserve aerial port squadrons and two international partner nations, stand at attention for the playing of Ruffles and Flourishes during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge closing ceremonies at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The biennial air transportation event is a three-day competition that strengthened partnerships with international partners and allies and promoted interoperability with the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United Kingdom’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)