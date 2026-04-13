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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 17 of 23]

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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    “Port Dawgs” from across 25 U.S. Air Force Reserve aerial port squadrons and two international partner nations, stand at attention for the arrival of the official party during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge closing ceremonies at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The biennial air transportation event is a three-day competition that strengthened partnerships with international partners and allies and promoted interoperability with the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United Kingdom’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625045
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZI207-2022
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 855.36 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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