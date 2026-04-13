port dawg challenge 2026

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U.S. Airmen with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawg Challenge team run up a 67 meter hill carrying the 80 pound “Big Dawg Bone,” a large PVC pipe filled with water and golfballs, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge physical fitness event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The rigorous physical fitness relay reinforced the Department of War’s warrior culture and the non-negotiable fitness standards.