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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 21 of 23]

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    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members of the 27th Aerial Port Squadron raise the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge championship belt and best overall aerial port team plaque during the Air Force Reserve Command’s PDC closing ceremonies at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The 27th APS team was named the top team for demonstrating its proficiency in rapidly and efficiently moving personnel and cargo by air, an essential to projecting global power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625047
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZI207-2059
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Port Dawg Challenge
    Aerial Port Dawgs
    Reserve advantage
    #PDC2026
    port dawg challenge 2026
    27th APS

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