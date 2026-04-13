port dawg challenge 2026

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U.S. Airmen with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawg Challenge team run with rifles and chains during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge physical fitness event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. The rigorous physical fitness relay reinforced the Department of War’s warrior culture and the non-negotiable fitness standards.