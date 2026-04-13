(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 11 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawg Challenge team run with rifles and chains during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge physical fitness event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14, 2026. The rigorous physical fitness relay reinforced the Department of War’s warrior culture and the non-negotiable fitness standards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9625040
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZI207-1734
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026
    Port Dawg Challenge 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Dawg Challenge
    439th AW
    Aerial Port Dawgs
    Reserve advantage
    #PDC2026
    port dawg challenge 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery