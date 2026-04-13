U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christiana Bonsu, a joint inspector with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, places a portable scale in front of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle tire, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge joint inspection cargo load event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The joint inspection cargo load event, tests the air transportation specialists’ skills and readiness under pressure, to enable the rapid global mobility of joint service assets.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9625043
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-ZI207-1202
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawg Challenge 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Jonathan Hehnly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.