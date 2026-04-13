Port Dawg Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christiana Bonsu, a joint inspector with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, places a portable scale in front of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle tire, during the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge joint inspection cargo load event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The joint inspection cargo load event, tests the air transportation specialists’ skills and readiness under pressure, to enable the rapid global mobility of joint service assets.