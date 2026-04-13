42nd, 58th Aerial Port Squadrons compete in AFRC’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. — Grit, determination and teamwork were on full display as more than 160 competitors gathered at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 14-16 for the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge.





Since 2010, small teams of air transportation Airmen, known as Port Dawgs, have gathered biennially at Dobbins ARB’s Transportation Proficiency Center to compete in the Air Force’s premier aerial port competition.





“Looking out at this group, I don’t just see Airmen; I see the muscle, brains and the relentless drive that keeps the Air Force moving,” said Col. Dori Mansur, 2026 PDC commander, during the event’s opening ceremony. “You are the elite of the 2T2X1 career field. As air transportation specialists, you are the logistical backbone of global mobility.”





Aerial porters are responsible for managing the movement of cargo and passengers throughout the military airlift system, providing critical support to military operations and humanitarian missions worldwide.





The Port Dawg Challenge serves as a formal readiness demonstration designed to evaluate individual and unit proficiency, strengthen warfighting capability and showcase mission readiness across the force.





Over three days, competitors were tested in 12 time-sensitive events focused on core air transportation skills. These included operating material handling equipment, loading cargo onto aircraft, and inspecting shipments to ensure they met weight, balance and safety requirements.





This year marked the seventh AFRC-sponsored competition since 2010, bringing together 25 teams from the U.S. Air Force Reserve, along with two international teams from the United Kingdom and Canada. Each six-member team included at least one first-term Airman.





“Being here showed me what it really means to be a Port Dawg,” said Airman 1st Class Melody Cruz, a cargo and special handling representative with the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron. “This challenge tested everything we train for. I’m excited to bring back what I’ve learned and share it with my unit.”





Westover Air Reserve Base sent teams from both the 42nd and 58th Aerial Port Squadrons to compete, exchange best practices and strengthen relationships across units and partner nations.





The event also promoted interoperability with allied forces. In addition to the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United Kingdom’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force, the Philippine Air Force participated through the Reserve Allies and Partners Program.





The program enhances operational integration, information sharing and force development through reserve-to-reserve engagements with allied nations in support of Department of the Air Force priorities.





From engine-running onloads and offloads to detailed load planning, the competition played a key role in strengthening the readiness of Airmen who execute global mobility missions.





“The U.S. Air Force is the greatest in the world because of its global reach — anytime, anywhere, anything,” said Col. Javier Rodriguez, 439th Mission Support Group commander. “Our Port Dawgs deliver the ‘anything.’ AFRC provides nearly half of the Air Force’s air mobility capability, and exercises like this ensure we remain ready to meet that mission.”

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