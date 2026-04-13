U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher L. Danielson, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard director of operations, speaks to Aiea High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Danielson praised the JROTC team’s professionalism and answered questions on Air Force ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622796
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-2225
|Resolution:
|3600x2398
|Size:
|984.63 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.