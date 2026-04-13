Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher L. Danielson, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard director of operations, speaks to Aiea High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Danielson praised the JROTC team’s professionalism and answered questions on Air Force ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)