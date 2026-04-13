U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zephrendae Buford, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, spins a rifle during a drill performance in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Buford was approached by young girls in the audience as the only female member of the performance team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622779
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1215
|Resolution:
|1522x1903
|Size:
|360.64 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.