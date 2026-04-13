Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zephrendae Buford, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, spins a rifle during a drill performance in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Buford was approached by young girls in the audience as the only female member of the performance team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)