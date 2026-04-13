U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, tosses a rifle in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The team performed for more than 1,500 students at two different schools that day before doing a meet-and-greet at each school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622788
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-2088
|Resolution:
|3300x2640
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.