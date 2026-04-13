Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, tosses a rifle in Aiea, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. The team performed for more than 1,500 students at two different schools that day before doing a meet-and-greet at each school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)