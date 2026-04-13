U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members watch as the Waipahu High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets perform their exhibition drill routine in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 2, 2026. Both teams performed for Waipahu High School students and staff before discussing precision drill and military service with the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9622776
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UD194-1052
|Resolution:
|3129x2084
|Size:
|998.91 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team performs for Waipahu, Aiea high schools [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.